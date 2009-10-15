KYW's 'Talk Philly' Offers 'More Than Headlines'

KYW Philadelphia debuts Talk Philly Oct. 19 in place of a noon newscast. Talk Philly is a live program hosted by Pat Ciarrocchi and Ukee Washington that features “living room-style conversations and interaction with their home audience online,” says the CBS O&O in a statement.

News and weather updates will round out the mix, but President/GM Jon Hitchcock says people want more than hard news these days. “In these challenging times, people need more than headlines to manage their increasingly complicated lives,” he says. “Talk Philly is our chance to offer viewers more health, consumer and lifestyle solutions with the advantage of in-studio guests, longer interviews and demonstrations.”

The show will also offer some star power. Upcoming guests include Jamie Foxx, Dr. Oz and the Hooters–the latter as much a Brotherly Love staple as a cheesesteak and Rocky.

Hitchcock came on board at KYW in March.