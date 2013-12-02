KXMB Bismarck Enjoys A Bit of Burgundy With Turkey Leftovers

Viewers in Bismarck, ND, not to mention staffers at local KXMB, got a treat when Ron Burgundy delivered the evening news November 30.

Will Ferrell of course plays the beloved blowhard anchor; Anchorman 2 comes out December 18.

Perhaps Burgundy was trying out for a full-time role. According to the KXMB site, the CBS affiliate "is looking for a vibrant male personality to co-anchor our 10 p.m. news Monday through Friday. Candidate will also report, shoot, edit and do live shots during our 6 p.m. news. Pay is competitive."

KXMB Bismark is in DMA No. 145 and is a sister to market leader KXMC in Minot; both CBS stations are owned by Reiten Television.

No idea why/how Ferrell chose Bismarck to promote the film. It was Small Business Saturday, so maybe he had small markets on the brain. It's also one of the fastest growing markets in the nation, moving up six Nielsen spots in the most recent size rankings--tops of any Top 150 market.

Burgundy said this of KXMB co-anchor Amber Schatz:

"She kept touching me underneath the table, which I found very unprofessional and delightful at the same time."