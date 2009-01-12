KXAN Gets Bush
KXAN Austin scored a pretty big get, as it has President Bush and the First Lady on its 5 p.m. news starting in a few minutes. Leslie Rhode got a little facetime with the president at the White House.
The LIN station will be streaming the interview on the KXAN Website.
