KVVU Scraps Weeknight Sports

KVVU Las Vegas has spiked its sports segments in the station’s nightly newscasts, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Major sports stories of local import, such as UNLV basketball, will be reported in the regular news mix.

Sports segments will continue in weekend newscasts on the Meredith station, a Fox affiliate. But KVVU will leave the jock talk to ESPN and the Web during the week.

Writes Steve Bornfeld:

“The sportscast is not what the viewers come to us for, research has been telling us that for years,” says Fox-5 news director Adam Bradshaw, noting that newsworthy local sports stories, including UNLV games and NASCAR, will be woven into regular news content. “The economics of broadcasting dictate we put our resources in places where we’re going to get ratings.”