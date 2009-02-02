KVOA's 'Spice'-y Super Bowl

Certain Super Bowl viewers in Tucson were in for an extra-hot finish to the big game last night, as some Comcast subscribers there saw about 10 seconds of pornographic material, reports my Multichannel colleague Todd Spangler.

To its credit, KVOA acknowledges the mishap prominently on its home page. President/General Manager Gary Nielsen said the problem wasn’t with the station’s feed, as subscribers to other cable services and over the air viewers didn’t see the smut.

Says Comcast:

“We are mortified by last evening’s Super Bowl interuption, and deeply apologize to our customers for the inappropriate programming. We are aggressively investigating the situation including the possibility of foul play,” said Kelle Maslyn, Comcast Corporate Affairs Manager.

Nielsen says he’ll continue to investigate.