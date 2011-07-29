KUSA, Telemundo Pair Up on New Noticias

KUSA Denver is looking to dominate not just English-speaking Denver, but Spanish-speaking Denver as well.

Gannett’s NBC station will produce a pair of daily newscasts for Telemundo outlet KDEN starting October 3, reports the Denver Post.

The newscasts will air at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and bear the name 9News en Espanol.

Anchors have not been named.

“As our community continues to grow and become more diverse, so too should the newsgathering and storytelling,” Cornetta said. “Having the opportunity to work with Telemundo to provide such an opportunity is quite exciting. This partnership is one that truly benefits the community and we are looking forward to growing these newscasts.”

Denver is the 15th largest Hispanic community in the U.S., reports the Post, with about 20% of the population considered Latino.

Univision affiliate KCEC has a popular Spanish-language news outfit in Denver.

KUSA beats everyone in the market.