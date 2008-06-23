KTVK Debuts Two Newscasts

KTVK Phoenix kicked off a 4:30 a.m. newscast this morning, and will unveil a primetime one at 9 tonight. The Belo station’s slogan is "The place with more news," and the station is certainly living by those words–the new programs boost the station’s weekly news total to 52 a week.

"It only makes sense that 3TV would add newscasts that are in synch with our viewers’ changing lifestyles," said interim GM Jack Sander in a statement, "because our audience relies upon us as Arizona’s largest local news operation and community-minded station."

KTVK’s news operation will have to get by without executive news director Sandy Breland, who’s shifting to WAFB Baton Rouge. "Nick" Nicholson took over Belo’s Phoenix duopoly–indie KTVK and CW outlet KASW–a month ago.