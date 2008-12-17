KTTV Launches Date Site

Because it’s apparently difficult to find attractive mates in Los Angeles, Fox O&O KTTV has launched GoodDateLA.com. The site is up and running as of today, so, ya know, get on it.



Single Angeleno Britney Spears





GM Kevin Hale says: "’GoodDateLA’ is designed as a fun, easy-to-use and inexpensive way for Los Angeles-area singles to get to know other local individuals looking to date. Rather than looking for love in all the wrong places, we’re helping potential daters narrow down the playing field.”

(Hard not to think of Eddie Murphy’s Buckwheat singing "Wookin’ Pa Nub" after reading that quote, huh?)

The service is free. Potential daters follow six steps on the site to provide basic information on themselves and their dream date, which will help prospective mates search those tags, while seeing if participants’ photos and video pass muster.

Several Fox O&Os have launched similar services, such as WFLD Chicago’s YourDatingSpot, which launched in September.