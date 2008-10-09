KSNW Builds Home, Goodwill

KSNW Wichita conducted a timely community outreach project recently, as the station had a state of the art house built, sold the thing, and gave the proceeds ($600,000) to the local chapter of their Susan G. Komen foundation for breast cancer.

GM Al Buch says more than 80 local companies got on board, donating land, materials and labor.

The proceeds will fund a center for breast cancer survivors at the University of Kansas Medical School.

KSNW is an NBC affiliate that’s owned by New Vision.