KSAZ Expands Mornings

As WFLD Chicago did recently, fellow Foxie KSAZ Phoenix is tacking on an extra hour to its local morning show. Fox 10 Arizona Morning will air from 5 to 10 a.m. starting August 18. Joining the KSAZ crew to help fill the extra time are "Beth & Bill" from KEZ radio.

“This expansion is a logical progression for our station given the continued strong performance of FOX 10 Arizona Morning," said VP/General Manager Pat Nevin. "Valley of the Sun residents can now count on FOX 10 for even more local news and entertainment.”