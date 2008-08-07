Trending

KSAZ Expands Mornings

By

As WFLD Chicago did recently, fellow Foxie KSAZ Phoenix is tacking on an extra hour to its local morning show. Fox 10 Arizona Morning will air from 5 to 10 a.m. starting August 18. Joining the KSAZ crew to help fill the extra time are "Beth & Bill" from KEZ radio.

“This expansion is a logical progression for our station given the continued strong performance of FOX 10 Arizona Morning," said VP/General Manager Pat Nevin. "Valley of the Sun residents can now count on FOX 10 for even more local news and entertainment.”