KRON On Someone's Christmas List?

Sources say KRON San Francisco, which is the subject of more trade rumors than Johan Santana, is on the block again. Young Broadcasting has been looking to deal the MyNetworkTV outlet since not long after paying a staggering $823 million for it in 1999, at the time a record for a TV station.

"I can’t imagine there would be many buyers given all the duopolies already in the market," Trusted Source says. "They’d be lucky to get $250 million now."