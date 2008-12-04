Kristin-Cam Continues After Sweeps

While fixing a Webcam on KATV Little Rock general assignment reporter Kristin Fisher was initially seen as a sweeps campaign, she’s agreed to stay in the public eye indefinitely, says news director Randy Dixon.

She’s also Twittering and blogging and letting viewers vote on which stories she should cover.

The voting component kicked up a neat little controversy in Little Rock, as a local newspaper reporter, John Brummett, took Fisher to task for giving the public a say in her assignments. Lost Remote has a robust debate on the topic here, the large majority of the commenters taking Fisher’s side.