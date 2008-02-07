KPTV Tries 4 P.M. News

Meredith’s KPTV Portland (Ore.) launches a 4 p.m. daily newscast Feb. 25, offering "top stories of the day and the first look at weather." News Director Patrick McCreery said there was a "void" in the late afternoon, and he hopes The Four O’Clock News on the Fox affiliate will fill it. "Viewers have expressed interest in a late afternoon newscast that fits their schedule," he said.

Four O’Clock will be anchored by Kimberly Maus, Wayne Garcia and Shauna Parsons.