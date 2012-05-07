KPTV GM/Portland Market Adds Tiny Viewer

Big congrats to Patrick McCreery, vice president and general manager of KPTV-KPDX Portland, who welcomed Lane Elizabeth McCreery into the world on May 2nd.

She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches, and makes the McCreery clan a party of five.

“Mom and baby are both doing great!” emails Patrick.

We profile the Portland, Oregon market in next week’s B&C. As one rival station boss put it when they heard about McCreery’s addition:

“During sweeps? What was he thinking?”