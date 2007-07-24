Trending

KOLO's Dunbar a Free Agent

By

After he delivers his final newscast at KOLO Reno Friday, 38-year market vet Tad Dunbar tells "S2S" his plans include writing a book, growing a beard–and considering some other anchoring options. "I may resurface across town once my no-compete clause is satisfied," he emails us. 

No word on whether the beard will remain if and when Dunbar takes to the airwaves again.