KNBC Mourns McCarthy's Death

We just heard that KNBC Los Angeles Senior VP of Sales Mike McCarthy passed away earlier this week. Mike collapsed at work Monday and medical crews were unable to save hime. He was 50.

Mike is survived by his wife Kathleen and daughters Meg, Mollie and Claire.

KNBC has a tribute to Mike here, calling him one of the best people in the history of the station. "He put everyone else first," said anchor Fred Roggin. "I’m lucky he was my friend and supporter."