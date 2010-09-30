KIRO's Hogan Rewards 20,000th Twitter Follower

KIRO Seattle traffic reporter Jenni Hogan saluted her 20,000th Twitter follower, Michelle Short (@aweechel), with a bevy of prizes, including a day at a spa and an assortment of Seattle Mariners-related gear, including autographed items, t-shirts, hats and bobbleheads.

Prizes were offered up by the Mariners and Hotel 1000.

Short thanked KIRO–and the sponsors–on Twitter, of course. “The BIGGEST THANK YOU ever to @jennihogan, @therealmariners, and @hotel1000,” she tweeted.

An Aussie, Hogan has one of the largest Twitter followings in local television. She’s issued some 12,600 tweets since stepping into the Twitter-verse in Feb. 2009.

She also saluted the 19,999 tweeps who came before Short, giving all of them a download of the e-book 140 Twitter Tips and a discount at an area boutique.

Hogan relies on her “consultweets” (her word, not ours) to help her decide if the outfits she wears on air are working or not.