Kirk vs. Picard

The Boston Globe has a take on the Celebrity Death Match idea on its Web site, only the fight appears only to be to the "bruised ego, black eye and 'uncle!'" point rather than the "sleeping with the fishes?" result.

Among the the TV pairings are Picard vs. Kirk, Wonder Woman vs. Xena and Cartman Vs. Bart. At the moment, Kirk is crushing Picard, Xena is lassoing Wonder Woman, and Bart is beating up on Cartman in the closest matchup.

Check those and more out and pick your own favorites