King of the Licensing Opportunities

Sometimes, you just have to love PR people.

I got a release announcing that American Licensing Inc., a subsidiary of Americana Distribution Inc., has been hired by Davy Crocket Inc.–I guess I have given these companies enough "Inc." by now–to seek out potential TV markets, as well as other venues, for the iconic, racoon-tailed brand.

Crocket, the Tennessee Congressman most famous for dying at the Alamo, first became a licensing bonanza back in the 1950's thanks to TV. Specifically Disney's portrayal of him in a handful of telefilms that made coonskin caps a fifties fashion statement for the wagon and short-pants set.

Could Coonskinss be back in vogue, or Vogue. Stay tuned.

Oh, sorry, the reason I said you have to love PR people is their description of Davy Crockett, the statesman, patriot, and king of the wild frontier. It is a description you will probably not find in the history books or chiseled into some piece of marble in the Capitol or etched on some plaque in San Antonio:

"Davy Crockett needs no character development. He's a proven talent with the kind of leverage it takes to generate rapid and continued growth."

Everyboomer sing with me now (and in one breath if possible: Davy, Davy Crockett, a man who knew now fear. Daaaavy, Davy Crocket, proven talent with the kind of leverage it takes to generate rapid and continued growth."