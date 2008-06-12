Kidnapped Journos 'Alive and Well'

Scary story out of the Philippines. A news crew from the country’s largest network is said to have been kidnapped by the militant group Abu Sayyaf. The crew includes Ces Drilon, a senior reporter for ABS-CBN that the NY Times calls "one of the country’s best known journalists."





The reporters are "alive and well," reports ABS-CBN, though they’re still being held hostage in the mountains of Sulu province. Jimmy Encarnacion and Angelo Valderama are held captive with Drilon.

The militants seek ransom money, while the news outfit says it will not pay.

"ABS-CBN News is doing everything it can to help the families of its kidnapped journalists through this harrowing ordeal,” the network said in a statement. “However, ABS-CBN News will abide by its policy not to pay ransom because this would embolden kidnap for ransom groups to abduct other journalists, putting more lives at risk."