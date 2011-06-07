Khanna named president of MGM's Television Group and Digital

Roma Khanna has been named president of MGM’s Television Group and Digital, said Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum, MGM’s co-chairman and CEOs. She’ll oversee all television sales, production, acquisitions, licensing, content creation and digital initiatives for MGM Worldwide, as well as existing franchises and partnerships.

“In Roma we have found an executive that we know will be able to fully realize the vision we have for our television and digital business. With all that she has accomplished in these complex landscapes, both domestically and internationally, we know she is the ideal person for this job and we could not be happier that she has come on board,” said MGM’s Barber and Birnbaum in a statement.

Khanna comes from NBCUniversal where she was president of Universal Networks International and Digital Inititiaves and replaces Jim Packer, who moved over to Lionsgate in January.

At NBCU, Khanna oversaw over 70 international television channels, including Syfy Universal, 13th Street Universal, Diva Universal, Universal Channel, Studio Universal, the Hallmark Channel and Movies24. Several global productions also launched on these channels, including Rookie Blue, Haven, Fact or Faked and Fairly Legal. In addition, Khanna oversaw the Digital Initiatives division of NBC Universal International.

Prior to NBCU, Khanna was SVP, Content and Co-Head of CHUM Television in Canada, where she co-ran CHUM’s portfolio of free television networks CityTV and A-Channel and over 20 cable channels. Before joining CHUM, Khanna served as EVP and co-owner of Snap Media. She began her career at Sony Music Canada as manager of legal and business affairs.