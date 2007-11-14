Kevin Martin's Modest Proposal
If you missed FCC chairman Kevin Martin’s Op-Ed in the NY Times yesterday, here it is.
In short, Martin weighs in on cross-ownership of newspapers and television stations, and believes stations can go a long way toward propping up the ailing newspaper category. He suggests permitting media cross-ownership in the Top 20 markets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.