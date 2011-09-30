Ketel One Sponsors 'Terra Nova' on Fox.com

Even more shocking than seeing dinosaurs attack human beings in Terra Nova might have been seeing a commercial for liquor while watching a broadcast network program.

Ketel One vodka was a sponsor of Terra Nova, but not on Fox’s broadcast network. But for those who clicked onto Fox.com to see what all the hype was about, commercials for the spirits brand were inescapable. In addition to the spot, Ketel One had a tab with its brand name that stayed on the screen during part of the show.

Fox sources say that while the broadcast networks, which airs programming only until 10 p.m. ET, does not accept hard alcohol ads during prime time, its Fox.com site has been selling spots to liquor companies for the past two years. A Fox spokesperson had no comment.

Fox, like other networks, has been working to bundle some of its web inventory with its primetime ad sales. But it also maintains a separate sales staff for online. And a quick look at cable tells you spirits marketers have a lot of cash to spend.

Some may think that the network’s self-imposed ban on airing spirits ads while running spots for beer is from the Cretaceous Period, but the growth of web video is giving the broadcasters an Internet age way to tap into those budgets.