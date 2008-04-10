KELO News Director to Run College

KELO Sioux Falls News Director Mark Millage just got a pretty cool promotion: He’s shifting to president of Kilian Community College in Sioux Falls, reports theArgus Leader.





Millage started at KELO as an intern 25 years ago. He tells the Argus he’s fine with the transition.

Both positions require managing people and budgets, he said, and his contacts with the community could lead to more scholarships for students.

"It’s the same opportunity - making a positive impact in people’s lives - that first attracted me to this position," Millage said.