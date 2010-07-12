Keep On Blogging, Kurt

Kurt Sutter, creator of Sons of Anarchy and husband of its star Katey Sagal, says he doesn’t want to be thought of as one of those “hot-headed, irrational, arrogant” showrunners.



So he’s trying to soften some of his criticism of the Emmy’s failing to nominate his wife as best actress.



In his original blog post he made not-very-veiled references to Mad Men and Glee and a not-at-all veiled reference to Mariska Hargitay as examples of the academy’s sheep-like behavior.

On Friday, beneath a big yellow smiley face, he made nice to Mad Men, Glee and Mariska Hargitay.



“It was just hard to contain my frustration about Katey. She’s my wife and best friend and I was pissed and hurt that she was overlooked,” he wrote.



And he blamed “showbiz-rag-blogs” for making his comments seem angrier than he intended.



He wrote he’s now concerned that he’s “alienated a chunk of Hollywood” that he might be “better of pulling the plug [on his blog] before I get myself into deeper shit.”



I’m a fan of SOA and I hope a little heat doesn’t keep Sutter from speaking his mind and sharing insights about the creative and business sides of the TV business.