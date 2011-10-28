KDFW Jumps Gun on Series Winner

KDFW Dallas was a bit premature in sending out a text alert late last night announcing that the Rangers were the 2011 World Series champs.

Tony LaRussa’s Cardinals still had an 11th hour comeback to pull off.

Sporting News notes that a similar thing happened 25 years ago, when scoreboard operators at Shea Stadium in New York congratulated the Red Sox for winning the Series, before the Mets mounted an unlikely Game Six comeback.

A call to a Fox owned stations rep for comment was not returned on short notice.

Deadspin wonders if there will be a Fox Dallas jinx.