KCNC Denver's Chilling Report

KCNC is shaking things up in Denver based on an investigative report centered around the hiring practices of airplane deicers.Brian Maass’ three-month investigation into Servisair, a major deicing contractor at Denver International Airport, revealed some security lapses that are large enough to drive a 757 through. A Servisair administrator helped an undercover reporter fill out his job application, fudging driver training that he was supposed to receive, and instructing him on how to lie when asked if he’d received his training.

Other Servisair employees said they’d had a similar experience.

With airport security near the top of everyone’s mind, the Denver airport’s deputy manager of aviation called the report "very concerning."