KCBS Parting Ways With Veteran Talent
KCBS was also hit hard by the CBS O&O layoffs earlier this week,reports the L.A. Times, as Harold Greene and Ann Martin–who’ve been fixtures on the Los Angeles news scene for some three decades–will leave in May.
The Times says a dozen KCBS staffers were shown the door.
