KBTV Fire Ruled Arson

The fire that ruined the former KBTV (Tex.) headquarters in February has been ruled a case of arson.

KBTV said in a statement it had known for some time that the case was seen as arson, but had been asked by the authorities to remain quiet as they searched for the suspects.The ATF has released sketches of two men they believe to be witnesses and is asking for help from the public.

Said news director Chris Pruitt:

“This is actually not new information. The sketches and the arson ruling were shared with us by the Port Arthur Police Department 4 days after the fire and then by the ATF about 2-weeks later. We were also told by the Port Arthur Police Department that they beleved the men in the sketches were Guatemalan.”