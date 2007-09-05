KASN Gets Buzzed

On Monday, KASN Little Rock-Pine Bluff adds the hipster news program The Daily Buzz. Syndicated out of headquarters in Winter Park, Florida, Buzz offers a lighter take on news, delivered by fresh-faced young reporters who seem to have copied the keys to the Red Bull factory.

KASN boss Chuck Spohn says Buzz, which will air at 6-8 a.m.,is a good fit for his young-skewing CW viewers. "It’s a new news entry here," he says.