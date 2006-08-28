K-Fed on CSI. No, seriously.
Uh-oh, CSI fans.
CBS just announced today that Kevin Federline will guest star on an upcoming episode.
I’ll take “Jumping the Shark” for $200, Alex.
Federline will portray a “rapper” who gets semi-famous by marrying a burned-out pop star. Oh wait, I mean he plays Cole Tritt, an arrogant teenager who harasses the CSI team, according to a CBS press release.
C’mon CBS, you can’t expect to make a K-Fed announcement without taking a little good-natured ribbing!
If you’ve never heard of Federline, he is (kind of) known for being Mr. Britney Spears, and the subject of a really funny, animated running gag on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
In other words, he is (semi) famous for doing nothing, so expect him to show up soon in a reality show, sex tape or Carl’s Jr. commercial splashing water all over himself.
Wow, do I hope it’s a reality show and not one of the other two.
–By Ben Grossman
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.