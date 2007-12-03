Jury Votes in Favor of New ABC Sites

There’s a lively debate going on over at Lost Remote regarding our story this morning on the ABC O&Os relaunching their Websites. Overall, commenters seem to like the revamped sites. First and foremost, they like the big video player and quick access to video clips. They like the rotating story tease and the keywords along the right margin.

One even called the design "the best quality on a local site that I’ve seen."

Negative comments poked fun at the "1999"-era design, the heavy branding, and the new approach of making the homepage look like a television. "Gag," wrote one unimpressed commenter.

Any more opinions out there?