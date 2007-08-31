Jokin' in the Boys Room

Some KOVR Sacramento talent has re-enacted Senator Larry Craig’s alleged restroom misdeeds. Anchors Chris Burrous and Jeff James play the cop and the senator, respectively, and another newsroom staffer holds up the makeshift stall wall.

As if the whole setup wasn’t creepy enough, James happens to be sporting the fugliest mandals imaginable. One can’t help but wonder how much attention he’d garner in a public restroom sporting those foul shoes.

Thanks to Lost Remote for unearthing it.