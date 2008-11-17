John Eggerton Rocks 'Schoolhouse' Preamble

I’ve long heard tales of B&C Washington bureau chief John Eggerton’s legendary golden throat. Though I’d listened to his bass tenor over the phone nearly every day for the past two years—and found it unfailingly melifluous, even when roughened by the occasional chest cold—I had yet to hear John break into song…until now.

As loyal readers of his Washington blog know, John recently proposed the revival of ABC’s educational interstitial series Schoolhouse Rockas a way to address renewed demand for high-quality children’s programming. To demonstrate his investment in the idea, he posted his phone number and encouraged readers to call him up if they wanted to hear his rendition of "The Preamble," Schoolhouse Rock’s catchy ode to the Constitution. (Indeed, the Radio and Television News Directors Association took him up on that and received a command performance via speakerphone.)

Well, for those of you who may be too shy to call, I asked John to record a quick snippet. Click here to listen…and if you’re not tearing up by the end of it, well, then listen again.

And for those who are nostalgic for the original, here’s the clip:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_TXJRZ4CFc[/embed]