Jewett to oversee Debmar-Mercury's East Coast programming

Alexandra Jewett has been named senior vice president of programming and production at Debmar-Mercury, reporting to Lonnie Burstein, EVP of programming and production.

In her new role, Jewett will be based in New York and will oversee all Debmar-Mercury programming originating from the East Coast, including The Wendy Williams Show.

“Alexandra has proven herself to be a very talented television executive who knows what daytime viewers want and, thanks to her award-winning producing skills, how to best deliver results,” said Burstein in a statement. “With Alexandra now serving as a critical part of our team, we believe Wendy and all other talent who join Debmar-Mercury’s growing stable of first-run programming will be in excellent hands.”

Jewett has been VP of programming and development, East Coast, for CBS Television Distribution, since 2006. In that role, she supported the launch of Rachael Ray and the final seasons of Montel Williams.

From 2004-06, Jewett created and executive produced TLC’s Operation Homecoming and Discovery Health’s Rebuilt: The Human Body Shop.

In 2002, Jewett launched and executive produced The John Walsh Show for NBC Universal. Prior to that, she was EVP of All American Communications/Orbis Entertainment, developing and adapting U.S. formats for international distribution. She began her career as a producer on The Phil Donahue Show in 1989.