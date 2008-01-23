Jerry O'Connell Channels Tom Cruise
By Joel Topcik
Who knew Jerry O’Connell was so funny? If you liked the Tom Cruise Scientology video, you’ll love this parody from Will Ferrell’s FunnyorDie.com. O’Connell must’ve watched Cruise closely when the two worked together on Jerry Maguire.
Here’s the parody:
the parody video Tom Cruise WANTS you to see! on FunnyOrDie.com
