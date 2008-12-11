January Launch For WNBC News Channel

WNBC New York’s still untitled 24/7 news channel (untitled for those of us outside 30 Rock, at least) will debut in January. When the project was announced last spring, NBC execs said it would launch in the fall; that has been pushed back as construction crews finish up on the revamped "content center" at 30 Rock.

"We didn’t see the need to launch it over the holidays," says WNBC President/General Manager Tom O’Brien. "The beginning of the year is a great opportunity to start fresh with a new concept."

The news channel will feature a mix of breaking news and lifestyle programming, and will cover stories that happen both within city limits and the surrounding areas. Time Warner Cable’s NY 1, on the other hand, focuses solely on New York City news.

