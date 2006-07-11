Jack Bauer Helps the Homeless

I saw Kiefer Sutherland during lunch today, not far from B&C headquarters. Kiefer was at 18th Street and Park Avenue South, smoking a butt and shoving bills into the plastic jug of a homeless organization. He stopped to rap amicably with the guy manning the jug, who appeared to be homeless.

Jack Bauer then beat the man with the jug, and severed his carotid artery with his cigarette.

OK, that part never happened. But the rest of it is true.

By Michael Malone