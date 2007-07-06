It's Not Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Weird story going on in Philly, where WTXF weekend anchor Tom Burlington is sitting out a suspension following his repeated use of the N-word in a staff meeting. A local chapter of the NAACP had held a mock funeral in Philly for the N-word last weekend, and the Fox O&O held a news meeting that presumably covered how to report on the funeral. Burlington, who is white, used the N-word repeatedly when talking about the event, though not in a racist context.

A rotating anchor crew will take Burlington’s place at the desk this weekend.

Longtime WJW Cleveland vet Mike Renda is the new boss at WTXF.