It could be you: B&C's GM of the Year

Here’s your chance to let your boss (or your employee) know what a good job he or she is doing. Follow this link to nominate him or her for B&C’s General Manager of the Year!

TV stations have probably had the roughest year on record, and it’s when times are toughest that real leaders shine. Let us know how your leaders have done.

Last year was the first year of this award and three powerful women made up our inaugural class: KHOU Houston’s Susan McEldoon, KVBC Las Vegas’ Lisa Howfield and KMEX Los Angeles’ Maelia Macin. McEldoon did an amazing job planning for and covering Hurricane Ike. Howfield was the first general manager in the country to shut off her station’s analog signal just to check the station’s digital coverage. And Macin runs the top-rated station – Spanish or English language – in the number-two Los Angeles market.

This year, B&C is expanding the awards a little, honoring GMs in markets 1-25, 25-50 and 50+. We’re also honoring the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year, or the person who is making the best, most innovative use of their broadcast, Web and mobile platforms. We’re accepting nominations through Friday, Nov. 13.

And, echoing Station to Station’s Mike Malone, make sure you take a bit of time to let us know why you are submitting your nomination. A little extra time could make a big difference when it comes time for us to make our selections.