Isaiah Washington's Fate?

While he frantically sets up damage control meetings and looks to curry a little public favor, Isaiah Washington should take a quick little look at the company policy handbook at Disney.

According to CNN, a source at Disney said that Isaiah Washington's comments about the sexuality of Grey's Anatomy castmate T.R. Knight may actually violate the anti-discrimination policy set forth by the company, and violation of the policy can lead to any employee–even a high-profile one like Washington–being fired.

So–what do you think the official reason he gets written off the show will be, if he gets written off? And how will they write him off? The bad hand? A mishap in the ER? A surprise diagnosis? A career change?