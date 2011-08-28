Irene Reporters Find Out How Close is Too Close

Reporters in New York are finding out how close may be too close when going live with Irene reports from trouble spots in the DMA. Christine Sloane of WCBS was reporting from the stormy beach at Asbury Park around 7 this morning, saying, “People are really being smart out here….People are not coming out–they’re really being cautious.”

Just then, a monster wave crash mightly close, prompting Christine to move quickly.

“OK, wrap it up and go out of here, guys,” she told her crew, the anxiety evident in her voice.

It was the same story for Lou Young. Showing the frightful scene of a parking lot flooding after waves breached the boardwalk, the veteran Young said, “I think it’s time to wrap this up and pull back a little bit.”

Chris Wragge, who CBS recently announced is moving back to WCBS, had it a little better in the Mobile 2 vehicle, where he interviewed a local guy who refused to leave Belmar, NJ.

Over on WNBC, the station was enjoying network additives, such as Weather Channel and of course Al Roker. Roker was tethered to a boardwalk bench with a rope in Long Beach, NY, showing how a lifeguard building had moved 10-15 feet, foundation and all.

“That is one angry Atlantic,” said Roker.

Remarking on Roker’s rope, Chuck Scarborough said, “Al has learned a lesson, we can see.”

WNYW dug up a rare light hearted story coming out Irene, as reporter John Huddy interviewed a bride and groom who braved the storm to hold their



wedding in Long Branch, NJ. One would think their marriage will be able to withstand most any level of turbulence.

Down where the storm made landfall in North Carolina, people are venturing out to assess the damage. We heard from a somewhat relieved Lyle Schulze, GM of WCTI Greenville said the station had been on for around 52 hours straight as of 11:30 ET. Power is out in 95% of the viewing area, he says, and New Bern took a direct hit from the storm.

“We survived the storm and we never left the air,” said Schulze. “There’s plenty of damage, but we can report that today, all is well.”