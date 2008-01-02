Iowa Stations Packed to the Gills

Iowa stations are firing on all cylinders as the state gears up for tomorrow’s caucuses. With so many seemingly viable candidates in the running, the ad placements are pouring in and station staffers are scrambling to cover the presidential scrum. KCCI general manager Paul Fredericksen says some nine stations from the Hearst-Argyle family are operating out of station headquarters this week.

"It’s tight, but we found a place for everybody," says Fredericksen, a veteran of Iowa’s caucuses. "It’s a huge event for television and for the people–Iowans really take this seriously."