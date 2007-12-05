Introducing the 'Fates & Fortunes' Blog

The wheel of Fates and Fortunes turns round and round in the business of television. Find out who’s coming, who’s going and who’s made news in the TV world on Broadcasting & Cable’snew FATES & FORTUNES blog. I’m Kate Bacon, and starting today, I’ll be posting regularly on the people who work in our business. (To find out more about me, click here.)

January 28 isn’t just the day Elvis appeared on TV for the first time. (Give yourself extra points if you know he was on the Dorsey Bros. Stage Show). Or the day that J. Fred Muggs joined the The TODAY Show. January 28 of ‘08 is the day that DAVID RUBINSOHN takes on the job of Vice President of Programming and Distribution as well as becomes the Station Manager at WLIW in New York. Yep, the Manhattan offices of the public television outlet in Market #1. David’s no stranger to public television, having worked at WHYY in the Philadelphia market, where he was Director of TV Broadcasting. In his new slot, he’ll manage the international acquisitions and plan WLIW’s national distribution for their programs while also being liaison to the BBC. Lots of fun efforts on the plate. Congrats David.

The Peacock Network has promoted two of their New York based programming execs. Getting a boot up the ladder and a new title are DOUG VAUGHAN, who is now Senior Vice President of Special Programs and Alternative Development for NBC Entertainment and MEREDITH AHR who is now Vice President of Alternative Programming, Development and Specials. Doug gets to do all kinds of fun reality programs, like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Meredith will continue to work on several upcoming series – The Baby Borrowers, The Celebrity Apprentice and American Gladiators. They both report to CRAIG PLESTIS, EVP of Alternative Programming, Development and Specials. Great work everybody!

Out in Albuquerque, named after a real life Duke, comes word of a news promotion. Taking the 5, 6 and10 pm co-anchor slot left vacant by the retirement of 30 year journalism veteran CARLA ARAGON (who gave a classy good-bye speech, thanks for asking) is NICOLE BRADY. The Denver native, who has been anchoring weekends and mornings, will sit beside TOM JOLES at KOB, the Hubbard-owned NBC affiliate. She started Monday and is doing a fine job. Congrats Nicole.

