Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Oct. 29, 2009
By BC Tweet
Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.
@FCC “You can’t coach height.” A Doug Flutie / spectrum analogy that works. Exec. Dir. Blair Levin on Blogband: http://bit.ly/BzLBH <http://bit.ly/BzLBH>
@JonathanAmes(Creator/EP, Bored to Death) i have dupuytren’s contracture in my pinky and it looks like a swollen fishhook. i don’t think hbo will give me a new finger, though.
@GregYaitanes(Producing Director, House) taking a break from diapers to hear mix for ep7 which airs nov9th & stars @xoxannabelle. also just read the script for ep13 which is great.
@Danny_DeVito(Star, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) It’s “Always Sunny” FX tonight at 10! Rumor has it Rupert Murdoc’s Balls Burst into Flames only on Thursday Night when he’s diggin IASIP!
@paulfeig(Creator, Freaks and Geeks and Co-Exec Producer, The Office (2008-09) How do baseball players chew sunflower seeds? They stick in a big handful and spit out the shells. That’s like a magic trick, in my book.
