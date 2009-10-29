Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Oct. 28, 2009
Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.
@liztigelaar Wishes I had direct TV. I want to watch Friday Night Lights before January.
@davidgregory Look for me tonight on Jay Leno tonight. the 10 at 10 segment.
@maddow Poor TRMS staff. Nothing in cable prepares you for a host who’s breathless with excitement to talk about the F-22 fighter jet.
@ChrisCuomo Had three women at lunch ask me what perfume I was wearing (File under: “just when u thot u cldnt be more pathetic”)
@joelmchale Sitting with Donald Glover(Troy), Danny Pudi(Abed), and Chevy Chase(Pierce) in Community’s fake cafeteria.
