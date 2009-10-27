Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Oct. 27, 2009
Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.
@TedatACA(VP, Commmunications, American Cable Association) Rainbow CEO Josh Sapan says TV Everywhere could mean cable might “Napster-ize itself.”
@HartHanson(Creator, Bones) I’m a little worried about the “Little People, Big World” bunch. Mom and Dad are fighting a lot and college doesn’t look good for the twins.
@kevwilliamson(Executive Producer, The Vampire Diaries) I need Jack Bauer. I can’t stand it. That trailer made me crazy. I need him now!!!
@badgate(Research Director at Horizon Media) Going to Nielsen meeting tomorrow on local TV measurement-appears the currency is headed toward live + same day-others still want live only
@diablocody(Executive Producer, United States of Tara) How did People mag manage to get Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower invitation?! Surely the Kardashians are outraged!
