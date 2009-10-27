Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Oct. 26, 2009
Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.
@liztigelaar on the phone with production, talking about three legged turtles. i love my job!
@ChrisCuomo Meatloaf recipe (for what it’s worth) online. Push on my face on gma site…think its on there
@timcarvell Pitch for medical show: It’s “House”, with a twist: He’s a terrible doctor whose patients all die, but he’s so charming, no one cares.
@billmaher Why does Obama have to play hoops with women? I don’t remember Bush inviting girls on his play dates
@badgate By the November sweeps you can guess which new shows the networks have high hopes for based upon whether they get pre-empted or not.
Click here to follow B&C staffers on Twitter.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.