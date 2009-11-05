Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 4, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@MarcDworkin(TV Writer) I wonder if in Rome, the tv show “V” is just called “Five”.

@CarltonCuse(Writer and Executive Producer, ABC’s Lost) In a tet offensive the squirrels have taken over the walkway between our building and the FlashForward offices.

@shondarhimes(Writer and Executive Producer, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice) Am getting sick…ugh…hello, Immune System? DO SOMETHING.

@MATTatACA(President and CEO of American Cable Assn) Networks prep to battle affiliates and cabole over retrans fees. http://bit.ly/21RR2h. MMP Comment–Consumer pays! Retrans is wrong!

@SteveLevitan(Co-Creator, Executive Producer, ABC’s Modern Family) Modern Family vs. Game 6 smackdown tonight. Welcome Mets fans.

