Industry Tweets That Caught Our Eye: Nov. 30, 2009

Below are B&C’s picks for the top five industry tweets of the day.

@cbsandrewcohen (CBS News Chief Legal Analyst and Legal Editor): Just filed my final CourtWatch column for @cbsnews: 11 years, 650 or so full-length pieces, 600,000 or so words, hundreds of stories.

@Syfy(Craig Engler, SVP & GM of Digital, Syfy): Proving every viewer is different, the first 2 Twitter reactions to our announcement of Haven: 1. “Sounds freaking awesome!” 2. “No thanks”

@HartHanson (creator, Bones): My wife drove me to work this morning and I hollered at a young woman texting in traffic so wife’s feelings toward me are ambivalent.

@sethmeyers21 (head writer, Saturday Night Live): Correction. Dubai is MC Hammer of cities. Although, to my credit, they SPEND like a country.

@SenaFitz (Sena Fitzmaurice, Senior Director, Corp Comm./Gov’t Relations, Comcast): RT @wolfblitzercnn: Pat O’Brien,formerly of The Insider joins SitRoom to discuss Tiger Woods.//The mind reels. Isnt Pat more of a vm expert?

